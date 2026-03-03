Last Thursday, a number of “Community Pillars” gathered at thefor the Annual State of the Y. CEO, Scott Helmkamp reflected on the incredible impact our YMCA had on the community in 2025. Scott also looked ahead at the ways we will continue to support the needs of La Porte County moving forward. Leading off the event was Pastor Nick Bello from Journey Church. During this special event, we heard from Mark Demchak, Executive Director of the Miami County YMCA, and we had the honor of recognizing our 2025 Community Partner of the Year Cardinal Point Technologies, Adult Volunteer of the Year Paul Montgomery, and Youth Volunteer of the Year Brynn Bruemmer. Thank you Jessica Durham and Y crew for keeping things organized and in place. New incoming board members were also introduced as well. Stay tuned for updates.