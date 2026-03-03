Today A chance of freezing rain before 8am, then a slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Rain. High near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.