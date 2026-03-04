Michigan City – Instrumental music students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Solo and Ensemble Festival on February 7 at Kankakee Valley Middle School. MCHS students took home 26 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 1 Bronze across Group III and I. MCAS middle schoolers took home a combined 31 gold medals in Group V and IV.

During the contest, the following MCHS students received gold for their solos: Lia Black (Violin), Katie Branch (Trombone), Andrew Deleon (Trumpet), Eli David (Trumpet), Luke Hamilton (Mallet & Piano), Levi Kelly (Clarinet), Arianna Lemons (Alto Sax), Railynn Malwin (Alto Sax), Jada Mckendree (Carinet), Makenna Nowatzke (Tenor Sax), Kenneth Oviatt (Alto Sax), Mason Parry (Trumpet), Josh Pratt (Bass Clarinet), Khloee Potocki (Soprano Sax), Weston Smith (Trombone), Torey Morris (Bass Clarinet), and Julianna Wolford (Clarinet).

Ten students from Michigan City High School earned gold ratings on music of the highest difficulty level and advanced to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble competition at North Central High School in Indianapolis on February 28. These students are Lia Black, Andrew Deleon, Arianna Lemons, Jada McKendree, Torey Morris, Makenna Nowatzke, Kenneth Oviatt, Josh Pratt, and Julianna Wolford.

Six MCHS musicians scored silver for their solos: Rachel Bertotti (Tuba), Lia Black (Clarinet), Jayden Cook (Trumpet), Alexis Gresham (Flute), Daniel Kohn (Trumpet), and Cydney Kozlowski (Clarinet). Malik Washington earned a bronze for his tenor sax solo.

All 7 MCHS ensembles received gold, and the 5 that performed at the highest difficulty level also qualified for the state competition: ● *Fisher Mallet trio: Jimmy Biela, Makayla Sardon, & Rhianna Fisher ● Hamilton Percussion quartet: Luke Hamilton, Avery Kenney, & Jackeline Mendoza ● *Symons Trombone trio: Katie Branch, Weston Smith, & David Symons ● Kelly Woodwind trio: Levi Kelly, Kaylie Hekter, & Railynn Malwin ● *Mckendree Woodwind trio: Jada Mckendree, Torry Morris, & Makenna Nowatzke ● *Oviatt Sax quartet: Arianna Lemons, Jada Mckendree, Makenna Nowatzke, and Kenneth Oviatt ● *Wolford Woodwind quartet: Arianna Lemons, Josh Pratt, Athena Roberts, & Julianna Wolford

*qualified for State competition

All 14 students in attendance from Krueger Middle School received a gold rating during the event on February 7. Aubrey Anderson (Saxophone), Shelby Cheeks (Clarinet), Evie Harrington (Bass Clarinet), Toby Huff (Horn), Jessica Isbister (Oboe, perfect score), Mackinley Mosher (Trombone), Keyana Parkes-Garay (Trumpet), Vera Poston (Horn, two golds), Brian Reyes Nieto (Clarinet), Star Sechrest (Saxophone), Michael Sinclair (Clarinet), Charlene Stewart (Oboe), Rozalynn Swinford (Clarinet) and Maddie Symons (Flute).

All 21 student solos from Barker Middle School received a gold rating: Jasmine Anderson (Clarinet) Tommie Billups (Snare Drum), Lydia Birchfield (Flute), Jacorien Coleman (Flute), Victoria Collier (Clarinet), Addison Eaton (Trombone), Alisia Fisher (Tenor Sax), Myles Guess (Tuba), Kristin Hlivjak (Baritone), Evan Johnson (Clarinet), Vincent Morse (Tuba), Benjamin Romero-Bahena (Alto Sax), Aryanna Rosko (Trumpet), William Sawyer (Trombone), Maxsim Schmidt (Trombone), Journei Smith (Clarinet), Dallas Washington (Clarinet), Malachi Weber (Snare Drum), Maycie White (Trumpet and Baritone), and Shawntese Wright (Baritone).

Barker’s four competing ensembles also earned gold across the board: ● Birchfield Woodwind Quartet: Jasmine Anderson, Lydia Birchfield, Alisia Fisher, & Dallas Washington ● Eaton Low Brass Trio: Addison Eaton, Myles Guess, & Maycie White ● Shuler Clarinet Trio: Victoria Collier, Ta’Miyah Shuler, & Dallas Washington ● Washington Clarinet Trio: Jasmine Anderson, Evan Johnson, & Dallas Washington