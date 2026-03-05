April 16, 2026 from 6-9pm CT at Blue Chip Casino, Resort, & Spa!

Each year Women United of La Porte County hosts Power of the Purse, an exciting designer purse raffle event that brings local women leaders (and men too!) together to have fun, network and support the financial stability impact work of United Way of La Porte County.

A fabulous buffet dinner will be included with each ticket and drink tickets for each guest (depending on sponsorship level, otherwise a cash bar), specialty drinks, and of course ticket raffle opportunities will be available. Dress is business casual. Let’s have fun!

DINNER BUFFET INCLUDES:

Freshly baked garlic breadsticks

Classic Caesar Salad (with Croutons/Caesar dressing on side)

Herb Roasted Chicken

Italian Sausage and Peppers

Roasted Haddock Loin Piccata

Cavatappi Alfredo Pasta with Spinach and Sundried Sweet Peppers

Roasted Garden Vegetables

Assorted Panna Cotta and Assorted Cakes

PURCHASE TICKETS AT: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/pop2026/