Tree clearing activities are currently being conducted between State Road 39 and C.R. 250 E with intermittent lane closures in the area through Friday, March 6. Auxiliary lane construction will resume in this section around mid-May and will be ongoing through late fall. During that time, U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Tree clearing activities are currently being conducted between State Road 39 and C.R. 250 E with intermittent lane closures in the area through Friday, March 6. Auxiliary lane construction will resume in this section around mid-May and will be ongoing through late fall. During that time, U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.