LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will resume auxiliary two-way left turn lane construction on U.S. 20 between I-94 and State Road 2 on or after Monday, March 9.
Tree clearing activities are currently being conducted between State Road 39 and C.R. 250 E with intermittent lane closures in the area through Friday, March 6. Auxiliary lane construction will resume in this section around mid-May and will be ongoing through late fall. During that time, U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Starting on or after Monday, March 9, U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between I-94 and C.R. 400 W through the end of April and between C.R. 250 E and C.R. 500 E through the end of May. The current westbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic, and the eastbound lanes will be closed for road reconstruction. There will be dedicated left turns lanes at county road intersections, but no left turns through the remainder of the work zone.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.