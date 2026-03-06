The entry-level question, persuade and refer, or QPR Suicide Prevention Course, is based on a curriculum developed by the QPR Institute. The course aims to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.

