Patty Mershon-Schaefer Donates to Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ Permanent Collection
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has accepted a painting by founding member Patty Mershon-Schaefer into its permanent collection.
Schaefer, who turned 100 this year, celebrated the milestone with 60 friends and family at LCA, alongside an exhibition of her work. In the 1970s, she was among a small group of artists who believed Michigan City needed a dedicated space for art classes and exhibitions. Their vision became the John G. Blank Art Center on 8th Street, which later evolved into LCA in 2004 when the Lubeznik family donated their former restaurant management building, giving the organization its current home and name.
“I have known Patty since joining LCA in 2009,” said Janet Bloch, Executive Director. “She has always been a champion of the arts — still taking classes and attending First Friday events at 100. I definitely want to be her when I grow up.”
While preparing for her recent exhibition, Schaefer carefully selected and arranged each piece. LCA chose a still life depicting her front hallway for its permanent collection. Although the center offered to purchase the painting, she insisted on donating it.
The work is now part of LCA’s collection — a lasting tribute to an artist whose vision and dedication helped shape the organization from the very beginning.
For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA's Marketing Manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.