Schaefer, who turned 100 this year, celebrated the milestone with 60 friends and family at LCA, alongside an exhibition of her work. In the 1970s, she was among a small group of artists who believed Michigan City needed a dedicated space for art classes and exhibitions. Their vision became the John G. Blank Art Center on 8th Street, which later evolved into LCA in 2004 when the Lubeznik family donated their former restaurant management building, giving the organization its current home and name.