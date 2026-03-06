General Assembly passes resolution honoring fallen Long Beach Chief Marshal James R. Kautz-a portion of U.S. Highway 12 will be renamed as a result

The Indiana General Assembly passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 3, sponsored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (R- Rolling Prairie), to rename a portion of U.S. Highway 12 after fallen Long Beach Chief Marshal James R. Kautz.

Kautz, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a three-time Bronze Star Medal recipient, was struck while responding to a three-car traffic accident on U.S. 12 east of State Road 212 on Nov. 4, 1997. He succumbed to his injuries a month later at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Ill. Kautz had served as Chief Marshal of Long Beach for twenty years before his death in the line of duty.

“Chief Marshal Kautz was an American hero and dedicated his life to protecting the community of Long Beach,” Pressel said. “Renaming a portion of U.S. 12 after him, where he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, would serve as a reminder of his memory and his years of service to our community and country.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 would rename the portion of U.S. Highway 12 between the borders of Michigan and Illinois as the “Chief Marshal James R. Kautz Memorial Highway.”