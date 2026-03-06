Recent arrests serve as reminder to Hoosiers to be alert to signs of human trafficking

The recent arrests in Indianapolis of five people allegedly involved in a sex-trafficking ring should serve as a reminder to all Hoosiers to stay alert to signs of human trafficking, Attorney General Todd Rokita said.

“Human trafficking is the evil exploitation of human victims for the sake of criminal predators’ profits,” Attorney General Rokita said. “It’s a modern form of slavery that thrives in the shadows. With the help of Hoosiers statewide acting as eyes and ears, though, we can expose this crime, bring perpetrators to justice and save people’s lives.”

Attorney General Rokita also expressed his gratitude for the work of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for their investigative work leading to the recent arrests.

Large gatherings and travel hubs are known to create increased demand for trafficked individuals forced into manual labor, commercial sex acts or other exploitative services. People in certain roles — such as hotel staff, restaurant workers, transportation providers and medical professionals — are especially likely to encounter trafficking victims and should stay alert.

Signs of human trafficking to watch for include:

Individuals who appear fearful, submissive, or unable to speak for themselves.

People living in cramped or poor conditions, or with their employer.

Signs of physical abuse, malnourishment, or lack of personal freedom.

Answers that seem scripted or rehearsed when questioned.

Minors engaging in commercial sex acts, with or without overt signs of coercion.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, contact local law enforcement right away or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Hoosiers are also encouraged to visit the US Department of State’s Safe Traveler’s program and Travel Advisory website.

The Office of the Attorney General operates the Address Confidentiality Program, which helps protect victims of certain crimes — including those who have been trafficked — by concealing their residential address from the public and thereby their victimizers.