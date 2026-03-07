Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch Announces 2026 Mayor’s Charitable Gala at Blue Chip Event Center

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch has announced the return of the Mayor’s Charitable Gala, set to take place the evening of Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa.

The annual event brings together community leaders, businesses, and residents to support community organizations, youth programs, neighborhood improvements, and other initiatives that strengthen Michigan City. Now entering its third year, the gala has quickly become one of the city’s premier community fundraising events.

“Each year the gala brings our community together around a shared purpose,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Last year’s gala welcomed a sold-out crowd and raised significant support for local initiatives, and we’re excited to build on that momentum again in 2026 as we continue investing in the people and neighborhoods that make Michigan City strong.”

Guests can expect an elegant evening featuring dinner, live entertainment, and opportunities to celebrate the partnerships and organizations helping shape Michigan City’s future.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to participate through sponsorship opportunities, which play a vital role in supporting the gala’s charitable mission while providing visibility among community leaders and attendees.

Organizations interested in becoming sponsors are encouraged to contact the Mayor’s Office to learn more about available sponsorship packages and partnership opportunities.