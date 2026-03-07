You never know when you’ll need to save a life. Join The La Porte County Family YMCA for their next American Red Cross Certification Class for Adult and Pediatric CPR, AED, and First Aid. It includes training on all three listed skills for adults, children, and infants. There is an online course that must be completed before the in-person class can be done.



8AM-1PM

Saturday March 14th

La Porte Branch



You can register for the classes here! >> https://lpymca.org/program-type/certifications