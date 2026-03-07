Share Foundation is having their 35th Annual Spring Luncheon on Monday March 25th-Enjoy a fun-filled morning and afternoon at our Spring Luncheon!
Enjoy:
Awesome Gift Baskets
Beautiful Villager-made items
🍽️ A delicious meal
🎶 A special performance by our Villagers
Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of ten — gather your friends and make it a table to remember!
For details and to purchase tickets, visit:
[https://sharefoundation.org/events/spring-luncheon/](https://sharefoundation.org/events/spring-luncheon/)
For more information visit their website at www.sharefoundation.org.
We can’t wait to celebrate together and see you ther