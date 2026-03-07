Share Foundation is having their 35th Annual Spring Luncheon on Monday March 25th-Enjoy a fun-filled morning and afternoon at our Spring Luncheon!

Enjoy:

Awesome Gift Baskets

Beautiful Villager-made items

🍽️ A delicious meal

🎶 A special performance by our Villagers

Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of ten — gather your friends and make it a table to remember!

For details and to purchase tickets, visit:

[https://sharefoundation.org/events/spring-luncheon/](https://sharefoundation.org/events/spring-luncheon/)

For more information visit their website at www.sharefoundation.org.