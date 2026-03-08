Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2026 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and ongoing agricultural use of historic farms and farm buildings in Indiana. Owners of more than 30 historic farms across the state have been honored with the award since it was established in 1992.

The Stine-Anderson Family Farm, a historic Clinton County farm southwest of Frankfort (photo attached), won the award in 2025.

Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:

A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.

A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures continue to be used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.

High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.

The award winner receives an outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.

Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the historic and natural features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.

Submit nominations for the Arnold Award at indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation. Deadline for nominations is April 30, 2026.