The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra LCSO will close its season on April 18, 2026 with Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience, the fourth and final subscription concert of the 53rd season. This American-inspired show starring multi-talented, multi-award winning singer/actor/pianist Craig A. Meyer, includes hits such as Philadelphia Freedom, Candle in the Wind, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart inspired by Motown, and US No. 1 hit Benny and the Jets. Broadway hits from The Lion King and Aida are also featured in this high-energy production. For tickets and information visit www.lcso.net.