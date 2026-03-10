La Porte County Sheriff’s Office An UPDATE from theon the SR 2 CRASH – DRIVER ARRESTED & CHARGED

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 21-year-old Mackenzie J. MILLER of Walkerton in connection with the March 8th serious bodily injury (SBI) crash that occurred on State Road 2, west of CR 100 South.

Sunday evening at 8:46 PM, Deputy Patrick Wedow responded to the area of SR 2 and CR 100 South reference a two-vehicle crash. The investigation determined MILLER was operating a red 2014 Buick eastbound on SR 2. A silver 1999 Toyota, being operated by 47-year-old Franklin W. LILE of Wanatah, was traveling westbound on SR 2. The Buick crossed the center and collided head-on with the Toyota.

LILE was airlifted from the scene and transported to a regional hospital for treatment of SBIs. MILLER was transported by Deputy Wedow to an area hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek transported MILLER to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

Captain Hynek prepared a probable cause affidavit and charging information and forwarded them to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable Cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court earlier today charging MILLER with the following offenses:

• Operating While Intoxicated, Causing SBI, L5-Felony • Operating While Intoxicated, Endangerment, Class A-Misdemeanor • Operating While Intoxicated, Class A-Misdemeanor

MILLER remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond.

The crash investigation is ongoing. No further information is available for release.

Assisting: Detective Sergeant James Lear, Detectives Aaron Banic and Evan Doperalski, Sergeants Scott Lanoue and Ryan Elcock, Deputies Austin Howell, Julian Sanchez, Micah Dokmanovic, Jet Balenia, and Xavier Biggerstaff, Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, Lutheran Air, Indiana Department of Transportation, Quick’s Towing