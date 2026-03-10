From the Indiana State Police Lowell Post Facebook Page-see below

We are currently on a call with US National Weather Service Chicago Illinois regarding the incoming storm. It is almost 100% that we are going to experience severe weather to include the potential of hail, high winds, tornados and flash flooding in #northwestindiana. Please take precautions NOW! Have a shelter ready with emergency supplies to include food, water, flashlights, batteries, cell phones, and extra clothing as the temperatures drop. The slides below have some information for your awareness.