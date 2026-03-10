Flood Watch until March 11 at 6:00AM EDT

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and Southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening through March 11 at 6am EST

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with rainfall

rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible tonight.

The highest chance for flooding will be in urban areas.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

http://www.weather.gov