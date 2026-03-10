On Feb 26, 2026, Judge Jaime Oss sentenced Maurice Ward to 3 years in the Indiana Department

of Corrections for Failure to Register As a Sex or Violent Offender, a Level 5 Felony. Mr. Ward

had a prior conviction in 2014 for the same offense. Mr. Ward entered into a plea agreement

with the State of Indiana, agreeing to 2 years executed in prison.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Sex or Violent offenders are required to report their

residence to law enforcement within a certain period. Mr. Ward failed to do so for a lengthy

portion of time, and in doing so, violated the law. He admitted to such, and was sentenced

appropriately.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “My Deputy Meghann Chonowski is diligent and hard

working for the people of Laporte County. Her tenacity produces results, and in this particular

case, making sure that Mr. Ward was punished for failing to register. As always, the great work

of the Laporte County Sheriff’s Office, with Det. Evan Doperalski leading the way, pays results

for the citizens of Laporte County.