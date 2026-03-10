Last week, Jail Division Deputies Brandon Hillin, Cameron Chavez, and Andrew Gomez-Ramirez attended and successfully completed an Indiana Law Enforcement Academy certified Basic Jail Officer Course.



The state mandated web-based course consisted of 40-hours of instruction, a final exam, and was hosted by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.



The course was taught by instructors from throughout the State of Indiana, including one instructor from the #LCSO.



Over 150 students were enrolled in the course.



Congratulations!