On March 6th at approximately 4:05 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding two males who were pointing a firearm at another person in the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the area and located the two suspects at Walker Park. Both suspects fled from officers and were eventually apprehended in the 500 block of Springland Avenue. A loaded firearm with an extended magazine was located by a LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and their K9 while following the path traveled by both suspects.

One of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old Michigan City resident Deshannon Driver. Driver was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor). The second suspect was identified as 18-year-old Michigan City resident Jayden Owens. Owens was arrested for Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony) and Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor). Officers also learned Owens had an arrest warrant through the Michigan City Police Department for the following offenses: 1. Armed Robbery-Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) 2. Battery-With a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony) 3. Theft of a Firearm (Level 5 Felony) 4. Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)

Attached to this press release are booking photos of Owens and Driver, courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. Other agencies who assisted with this incident include the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Long Beach Police Department.

