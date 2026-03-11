Duneland Chamber to Host 11th Annual Corkscrew & Brew on Saturday, March 14-TEAM WIMS LIVE

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this event– tickets available at www.dunelandchamber.org

Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host the 11th Annual Corkscrew & Brew on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton. This annual fundraiser brings together more than 20 regional breweries and wineries for an afternoon of unlimited tastings, live music, food, and community.

Guests will enjoy music by Arrested Sounds, food available for purchase from Smoke on the Water BBQ and Leroy’s “Hot Stuff” Homemade Mexican Food, and a bags tournament for those who wish to participate. Attendees are also encouraged to visit Chesterton’s downtown businesses and restaurants before, during, or after the event to continue the celebration and support the local community. A large heated tent will be available in the chamber parking lot, and Epic Limo will provide complimentary rides home within the 46304 zip code. Each attendee will receive a commemorative tasting glass.

This is a 21+ event. A valid state ID is required for entrance.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets may be purchased at www.dunelandchamber.org or at the chamber office at 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Please contact the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org for more information.