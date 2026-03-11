Overnight lane closures will occur during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for one evening on or after Sunday, March 15 to set up a median work zone to the west of U.S. 421 for approximately three miles. The left shoulder and lane will then be closed in each direction through early April while a median crossover is constructed for future phases of construction in the area. The start date of this work will be weather dependent and therefore could be delayed.

Construction will be occurring on I-94 between State Road 49 and just east of U.S. 421. I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with lane shifts to accomodate the location of the work zone. Additional overnight lane closures will be used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period and includes five projects:

• Concrete pavement restoration on I-94 from 0.43 miles east of State Road 49 to 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421

• Asphalt resurfacing on I-94 from 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421 to 0.4 miles east of U.S. 421

• Bridge painting on C.R. 500 E over I-94

• Bridge painting on County Line Rd (Porter/La Porte) over I-94

• Bridge painting on U.S. 421 over I-94