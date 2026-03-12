Secretary of State Diego Morales and Turning Point USA Launch Statewide Voter Registration Partnership

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales launches statewide voter registration and poll worker recruitment initiative with Club America powered by Turning Point USA 501(c)(3). The effort is aimed at increasing voter registration and strengthening poll worker recruitment efforts across the state.

The Secretary of State’s Office will collaborate with Club America to host voter registration drives on high school campuses and provide students with accurate, up-to-date election information. Both will work to assist with on-site voter registration. The initiative will also highlight the “Hoosier Hall Pass” program, which allows eligible students to serve as poll workers. Since 2023 the Secretary of State has facilitated hundreds of non-partisan voter registration events are schools and colleges, fairs, festivals, sporting events, and public gatherings.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, my priority is ensuring every eligible Hoosier has the opportunity to register to vote and participate in our elections. I’m excited to partner with Club America on this initiative allowing us to meet young voters where they are and empower them with the tools and resources they need to engage in the civic process. Young Hoosiers are the future of our state. By engaging students early and providing hands-on opportunities to participate and serve, we are building the next generation of informed voters and leaders,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

“We believe the next generation of leaders are sitting in America’s classrooms. Through our Club America chapters and partnership with Secretary Morales, we’re making it easier for Indiana students to register to vote, serve their communities, and use their voice. Engaging young Americans early ensures they understand both their rights and their responsibility to defend freedom—just like Charlie Kirk,” said Nick Cocca, Club America Enterprise Director.

In addition to voter registration, the efforts will promote poll worker recruitment opportunities, encouraging students to serve their communities on Election Day.

Indiana schools and Turning Point USA chapters interested in hosting a voter registration drive or learning more about poll worker opportunities are encouraged to contact the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

-30-