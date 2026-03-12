80/94 FlexRoad construction is beginning soon! Work is expected to begin this spring and be ongoing through 2029, with all systems operational by late that year.

FlexRoad is an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) project in coordination with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). It’s expected to improve traffic flow and safety along Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor, I-80/94, also known as the Borman Expressway.

The 14-mile project area extends from I-65 in Indiana to IL 394.

The project will use Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) strategies to optimize the safety and efficiency of the existing transportation system.