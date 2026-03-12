Here is the latest from the OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Susan M. Borton, Jerry L. Blacksten, Warren L. Sampson, and Anthony James Williams
Susan M. Borton
July 27, 1955 – March 5, 2026
Susan M. Borton, 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday,
March 5, 2026 at 2:15 a.m. at Life Care Center of Michigan City.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday,
March 15, 2026 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #75, 416 US 20,
Michigan City, IN 46360. Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington
St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit
www.otthaverstock.com. Derald James Borton #wims
*****************************************************************************************
Jerry L. Blacksten
March 11, 1936 – March 8, 2026
Jerry L. Blacksten, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, went to be with his
wife, Nancy, and with Jesus on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 8:50 a.m. at
Aperion Care in Michigan City, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14,
2026 at Faith City Assembly of God, 1314 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan
City, IN with Pastor Geoff Safirt officiating. Visitation will be from
12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial
will be held at a later date at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan
City, IN. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St.,
Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit our
website at www.otthaverstock.com.
****************************************************************************
Warren L. Sampson
November 24, 1960 – March 6, 2026
Warren L. Sampson, 65, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Friday, March
6, 2026 at 2:22 p.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn,
Illinois.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will take
place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, IN. The
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City,
Indiana 46360 is handling arrangements.
To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit our
website at www.otthaverstock.com.
****************************************************************************
Anthony James Williams
May 8, 2002 – March 5, 2026
Anthony James Williams, 23, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away
Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 6:39 p.m. at Franciscan Health in Michigan
City, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18,
2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel with Tony Williams
officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on
Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418
Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit