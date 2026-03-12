Attorney General Todd Rokita alerted Hoosiers to a surge in consumer safety threats, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announcing nearly 50 products recalls in February — many involving children’s toys, clothing, furniture, baby products, and household items that pose choking, burns, drowning, poisoning, and other serious risks.

“Hoosiers deserve protection from faulty products — especially when they put our children at risk,” Attorney General Rokita said. “If you own any of these recalled items, stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund, repair, or replacement.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the following products were recalled in February:

Clothing:

HALO Dream Recalls Magic Sleepsuits Due to Choking Hazard

The zipper head can detach from certain sleepsuits, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Unique Brands Com Recalls Forever 21 Pajama Pants Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama pants violate the mandatory standards for flammability of children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death to children.

Meijer Recalls Lullaby Lane and MCS Children’s Sleepwear Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled sleepwear violates the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Dresbe LED Christmas Headbands Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled headbands violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries in the headbands can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Lola Plus The Boys Recalls Youth Clothing with Drawstrings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation Hazard; Violates Federal Rule for Children’s Upper Outerwear

The drawstrings in the recalled clothing can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The clothes are in violation of the federal rule for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Health and Beauty Products:

Tomum Minoxidil Hair Serum Spray Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Distributed by Belleka

The hair serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Zan International Trading Recalls Lotus Joy Sweet Birch Essential Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Organic Zing Birch Essential Oil Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Linkers

The essential oil bottles contain methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The bottles for the products are not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Toys:

Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by RBS Toys

The Island Storm Building Sets violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light piece contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Peg Doll Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years old and the toy’s peg dolls can block a child’s airway, which violates the small parts ban, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Flashcard Talking Toys Due to Risk of Injury from Lead and Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content and Phthalates Bans and Standard for Toys

The recalled children’s flashcard toy sets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalates ban. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. In addition, the flashcards also violate the mandatory standard for toys because they fail to comply with the short-circuit protection requirement for battery-operated toys.

Surreal Brands Recalls Children’s Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic Bath Foam Sets Due to Impact Hazard

Moisture trapped inside the bath foam set container can cause pressure to build up, allowing pieces to be forcefully ejected when opened, posing an impact hazard.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Sensory Swing Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Strangulation

The recalled swing’s flexible fabric can form loops that can entangle a child’s head or neck, posing a risk of serious injury or death from strangulation.

Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Kaiwenshangpin

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Zelbuck Children’s Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by n b plus

The recalled children’s chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls LED Soccer Hover Balls Due to Serious Risk of Injury from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The surface temperature of the recalled toys’ batteries exceeds the allowable limit, which violates the standard for toys, posing a risk of burn injuries.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Story Books Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled book’s felt parts can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Grtard Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Handwriting Practice Kits Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban

The pens in the recalled children’s handwriting kits contain levels of lead in the nib that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Reusable Water Balloons Due to Risk of Injury from Phthalate Exposure; Violate Federal Phthalates Ban

The cord lock on the recalled water ballons’ storage bags contains a regulated phthalate, which violates the federal phthalate ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Fingerpainting Kits Due to Risk of Injury from Hazardous Substances and Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Hazardous Substances Act and Phthalates Ban

The recalled children’s fingerpainting kits contain the hazardous substances methanol and ethylene glycol and are intended for children under 12 years of age, which violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. The products also contain a regulated phthalate, which violates the federal phthalate ban; phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Christmas Tree Play Sets Due to Risk of Injury from Lead Exposure; Violates Federal Lead Content Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys

The zipper pull on the music box compartment of the recalled Christmas Tree Toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Additionally, the Christmas tree component fails to comply with various mechanical and electrical requirements for battery-operated toys.

Joyreal Busy Board Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking and Laceration Hazards; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Indream Store

The recalled children’s toys violate the small parts ban because the small mirror can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the toy’s mirror has sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

TheKiddoSpace Recalls Children’s Montessori Egg Puzzle Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

The recalled toys are intended for children under three years of age and the eggs can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

Magnetic Chess Games Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Yiruikeji2024

The recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Huaker Magnetic Balls and Rods Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban

The recalled magnet toy building sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Surveying Accessories Cheaper Recalls Board Games Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled board games violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnetic game pieces contain loose high-powered magnets, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Cobelae Busy Books Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Flyindream

The toy books violate the small parts ban because the beads can loosen and detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Child Products:

Trankerloop Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Bicystar High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for High Chairs

The high chairs violate the mandatory standard for high chairs because they were sold without the required attached crotch restraint, posing a deadly fall hazard for children. In addition, a child’s head can become trapped between the seat and the side of the high chair, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.

Sanven Technology Recalls Vevor Baby Gates Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury due to entrapment.

Babysense Max View Baby Monitors Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Hisense

The display or “parent” unit of the Max View baby monitors can overheat and/or spark when charging, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

CheerKid Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Drowning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Amazon by Babibaby and Woot

The recalled bath seats violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

Outdoor Equipment:

Evajoy Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Recalled Due to Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by Shenzhen Danya Tech

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Weber Recalls Over 3.2 Million Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes, stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Watkins Manufacturing Recalls Hydromassage Rotary Jets in Highlife Collection Spas Due to Entanglement and Drowning Hazards

The hydromassage rotary jets can create a suction force that allows the user’s hair to be entangled, submerging their head underwater, posing entanglement and drowning hazards to the user.

Household Products and Supplies:

Dupray USA Recalls Neat Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Burn Hazards or Serious Injury

The steam cleaner’s boiler can rupture if it is overfilled, corroded and the pressure release valve malfunctions, posing risk of burn hazards or serious injury to users or bystanders.

SumDirect LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Somgem Pig and Yomin Toilet Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Cigarette Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Elepdv

The recalled pig and toilet lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a serious risk of injury or death from fire and burn hazards. The lighters also failed to meet the pre-market lighter submission requirement needed to demonstrate that the lighters feature child-resistant mechanisms and ensure their safety and compliance with U.S. regulations.

Andersen Windows Recalls Window Opening Control Devices Sold as Kits or Installed on 100 Series Casement Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards

The window opening control devices can break or detach after accidental or other impact, allowing the window to be opened, posing fall and serious injury hazards.

Royal Oak Enterprises Recalls Lighters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters

The recalled lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. The lighters also violate the labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by missing required safety information.

PQL Recalls High Bay Linear LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The retaining pins used to secure the LED board inside some units can degrade, allowing the LED board to come loose inside the fixture, posing a fire hazard.

Prismatic 3D Prints Recalls Book Nooks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Statute for Battery Packaging

The recalled book nooks violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the nooks include a spare lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children. In addition, the spare coin battery is not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law . When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

JJGoo LED Balloon Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Joly’s Recalls 80% Vinegar Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning and Chemical Burns; Violates FHSA Labeling Requirements

The recalled vinegar product violates the precautionary labeling requirements under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because the hazardous substance lacks required warning labels and first-aid treatment instructions. This poses a deadly risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed and a serious injury from chemical burns to the skin and eyes if improperly handled.

LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

If the sensing threshold of security warnings is set too high, the alarm might not sound in a timely manner, posing a fire hazard.

Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

The steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Little Cow Company Recalls 9 oz Candles in Glass Jars Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards

The glass jar holding the candle can crack or break during use, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Scepter Fuel Containers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire, Burn and Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers; Imported by Mameix Retail

The recalled fuel containers violate the mandatory safety standards for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required under the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. In addition, the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act requires all closures on portable gasoline fuel containers to be child-resistant. The spout on the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Kitosun Submersible LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When children swallow button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Furniture:

Shintenchi 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

EnHomee 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Restaurant Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the chairs and barstools can bend or break while the chair is in use, posing a fall hazard.

Furnulem 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Fortemotus Direct Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Exercise Equipment:

Todson Recalls Concord Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the retention system and positional stability requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

SAMIT Youth Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by SAMIT Outdoor

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Semfri Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.