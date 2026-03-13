The #LCSO announces the arrests of two 17-year-old juveniles following a criminal investigation.



On January 5th a witness of a sex offense reported to Criminal Investigations Division Detectives of having observed sexual acts being performed on November 1, 2025, at a rural La Porte County residence. A criminal investigation was initiated with Detective Derrick Deck assigned as the lead investigator and Detective Alex Pishkur assisting.



Over the next several weeks the detectives identified and interviewed the 17-year-old victim, continued to identify and interview additional witnesses, identified the suspects, obtained evidence, and gathered further pertinent information related to the case.



Detective Deck forwarded the investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office during the first week of February.



Probable Cause was later found in La Porte County Circuit Court. The juveniles were direct filed as adults and each charged with one (1) count of Rape – Level 3 Felony. Felony arrest warrants were issued earlier this week. Both juveniles have since been located, taken into custody, transported to the Sheriff’s Office, and later to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center.



Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.