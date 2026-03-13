MICHIGAN CITY, IN The Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 pm, and will travel the traditional parade route north on Franklin St., beginning at 9th Street and ending at 4th Street.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a great way to kick off the 2026 event season,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “I love when we come together to celebrate our community and each other.”

“We hope the community comes out to celebrate with us,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events. “Whether you are Irish or not, pull out your best green attire and come celebrate our community.”

This year’s line-up will include bag pipe bands, dance teams, local businesses and organizations, and a few surprises. Over 50 entries will turn the Uptown Arts District green at this family fun event. The parade is free to watch, and free to enter. Anyone wanting to participate can register at michigancityin.gov.

More information about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, including parade line-up, can be found on the Michigan City Special Events Facebook page.