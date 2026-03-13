Indiana 211 Accepting Damage Reports for March 10 Severe Storm in Newton County

Indianapolis — Residents of Newton County are asked to contact Indiana 211 by calling 866-211-9966 to report storm damage from the severe storm that occurred on March 10, 2026.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damage, residents can call 866-211-9966 or visit the Indiana 211 website. Collecting assessments via this process will help IDHS determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only residents in Newton County should utilize Indiana 211 for March 10 damage reports. Other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

