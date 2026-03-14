The #LCSO announces the arrest of 34-year-old Joseph A. YAW following a criminal investigation.



On January 12th an adult female and her 13-year-old niece came to the Sheriff’s Office regarding the teenager having received inappropriate messages. Detective Alex Pishkur completed an initial interview with the adult and juvenile and thereafter initiated a criminal investigation.



Over the next several weeks Detective Pishkur applied for and executed search warrants. Pertinent evidence related to the investigation was obtained that identified YAW as the suspect.



On February 17th Detective Pishkur forwarded his investigation findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable Cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court, and a felony arrest warrant was issued for YAW on March 9th.



This morning members of the Warrants Division and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took YAW into custody in La Porte. YAW was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for the following offenses:



• Promotion of Sex Trafficking, L3 Felony

• Child Solicitation, L5 Felony

• Inappropriate Communication w/a Child, Class A Misdemeanor



YAW remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.



Assisting: Detectives Derrick Deck and Joe Walker



Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.