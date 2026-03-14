Step into the Roman Empire – where betrayal, vengeance, and faith collide. Judah Ben-Hur, a young nobleman of Jerusalem, is falsely accused and condemned to slavery by his childhood friend and now powerful Roman officer. Years of suffering and endurance forge a burning desire for revenge in Judah. Yet, across his journey Judah’s life is ultimately transformed by an encounter with Christ. This is the story of redemption, sacrifice and victory over hatred, brought vividly to life as a radio play using sound effects, music and talented vocal actors.