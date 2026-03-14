BEN-HUR-A live radio play is coming to Theatre at the Center in Munster on Saturday March 28th at 2pm and 7:30pm
PROVISION & UNSHACKLED present BEN-HUR-A live radio play coming to Theatre at the Center in Munster on Saturday March 28th at 2pm and 7:30pm.
Step into the Roman Empire – where betrayal, vengeance, and faith collide. Judah Ben-Hur, a young nobleman of Jerusalem, is falsely accused and condemned to slavery by his childhood friend and now powerful Roman officer. Years of suffering and endurance forge a burning desire for revenge in Judah. Yet, across his journey Judah’s life is ultimately transformed by an encounter with Christ. This is the story of redemption, sacrifice and victory over hatred, brought vividly to life as a radio play using sound effects, music and talented vocal actors.
Timothy Gregory directs. Tickets are $35.00. For tickets and information visit their website at www.theatreatthecenter.com. Call (219) 836-3255
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