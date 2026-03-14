Donation Drive: March 3 – March 31



The Michigan City Police Department is partnering with We All In Recovery (WAIR) for our “March Toward Recovery” Donation Drive throughout the entire month of March. WAIR provides a safe and supportive space for individuals on their recovery journey. Their mission is built on connection, encouragement, and community. We are collecting donations all month long to help support the incredible work they are doing in our community. If you’re able, please consider donating items from the list below and dropping them off at the police department.



Items needed:

-Hygiene products (both men & women)

-Non-perishable foods

-Gym equipment for their workout room

-Music instruments for their music classes



Every donation helps support recovery, connection, and hope right here in our community. Contact Jocelyn at 219-221-2050 with any questions!