News Release by Michigan City Area Schools:

MCHS MCJROTC Competes At 2026 Ft. Wayne Military Skills Comp

Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) competed in a military skills competition at Concordia High School in Fort Wayne on Saturday, March 7. The cadets did marksmanship and a color guard drill with some of the best JROTC programs in Indiana. The Wolves have put in much practice time and effort in preparing for this event, with the Color Guard practicing mornings before school and the marksmanship team practicing after school.

“Marksmanship is a great tool to teach such valuable skills as concentration, attention to detail, and being precise in every part of shooting,” said Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak. Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Jaiden Sledd shot a season high of 243 out of a possible 300 points.

The cadets also displayed that same type of precision and attention to detail in the Color Guard competition. The “B” Color Guard was commanded by Cadet 1st Lieutenant Dan Kohn. Kohn, who has earned a 3.9 cumulative grade point average in his 3 and a half years at MCHS while also participating in the MCHS Wrestling Team and the Band, has applied to the US Naval Academy and the Navy ROTC scholarship. An education at the Naval Academy is valued at $375,000, and the ROTC scholarship is valued at $190,000. If he is accepted to the Naval Academy, he would be the first MCHS student to have earned such an honor.

“Dan has been such an asset to MCHS as our Cadet Company Commander, athlete, bandsman, and with his outstanding academics,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “He embodies the highest standards of excellence that we strive to develop in all Wolves.”

The cadets will be busy the following Saturday as they support MCHS’ hosting the Indiana High School Athletic Association Regional basketball championship games. Cadets will be on parking duty as well as providing the Color Guards for both games. The Color Guard will also march in the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Parade earlier that afternoon. The following week, cadets will support the Michigan City Area Schools’ “Inspire Young Minds” College & Career Expo at Barker Middle School. Every Friday, cadets help with the Michigan City Food Pantry. They will also be helping with the Boys and Girls home track meets.

For more information on the MCHS MCJROTC program, please visit mchs.educatemc.net/mcjrotc