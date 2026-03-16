Incredible time with Maura and Rachel and their crews with the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Chesterton’s European Market at Corkscrew & Brew on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Centennial Park in Chesterton. Awesome vendors. Tons of fun. Great music. TEAM WIMS was LIVE. For more pictures and FACEBOOK coverage visit WIMS FACEBOOK. Thank you to all of the Sponsors and to the WIMS EVENT Sponsors Duneland Chamber of Commerce Chesterton’s European Market NIPSCO Arnett Construction & Roofing Porter Bank #wims #whfb #duneland #localradio #nwi