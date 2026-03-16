On March 13, 2026, Shawn Akison entered into a plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Mr. Akison pled Guilty to 1 count of OWI Causing Catastrophic Injury, a Level 4 Felony, and 1 count of OWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony. Mr. Akison and the State agreed to a 12 year sentence, 9 years executed in prison. Sentencing will be in late April 2026. Mr. Akison was originally charged in May 2025, stemming from a serious crash with New Prairie School buses. This incident involved players and staff of the New Prairie High School baseball team as they traveled to a game.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Sheriff Heeg, Captain Hynek of the LCSO Detective Bureau, Captain Allen, and a whole host of other people did a superb job on this case. The

Sheriff’s Office took the lead in a swift and thorough investigation, communicating with the School, victims, and the public as the investigation and case progressed.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “It is the hardworking partnership that I and my Office has with the Sheriff’s Office that benefits Laporte County. Deputy Prosecutors Autumn Ferch

and Katie Arnold worked diligently on this one. Katie and Autumn are very good at what they do.”