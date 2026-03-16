WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ MONDAY TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between

2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Monday to 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lake effect snow and northwest wind gusts of

30 to 40 mph will result in deteriorating travel conditions as

Monday progresses. Visibility will be near zero at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Today Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7am. High near 28. Blustery, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.