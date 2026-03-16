WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ MONDAY TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Monday to 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lake effect snow and northwest wind gusts of
30 to 40 mph will result in deteriorating travel conditions as
Monday progresses. Visibility will be near zero at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Today Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7am. High near 28. Blustery, with a west wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.