The Michigan City Police Department would like to warn residents of an ongoing scam that is currently taking place across Indiana. Scammers are sending text messages to recipients and informing them they received a “Notice of Hearing-Traffic Violation” from Superior Court in Marion County, Indiana. The text message will contain a link and/or an attachment with a Quick Response (QR) code for recipients to scan so they can pay for an alleged “Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Electronic Toll” infraction.

The attachment will also contain information such as a fraudulent court/case number, list Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis as the hearing location and contain a date/time the recipient is scheduled to appear. The name and signature of John Smith have appeared on these notices as the Judge and Clerk of Marion Superior Court.

This text message and the attachment with a QR code does look authentic, however, it is fraudulent. The Michigan City Police Department requests the public not click on any link or scan the QR code within this text message. It is recommended the public delete this text message and avoid interacting with the fraudulent notice. Attached to this press release are examples of the fraudulent notices the public is currently receiving. These notices are often edited by the scammer but still seek fraudulent payment from the recipient.

The public is urged to be cautious when receiving unexpected texts involving court action, fines, or payment demands. Residents are encouraged to verify any suspected violation directly through official state or local government channels rather than using links or QR codes sent by text message. The public should remain alert as scammers repeatedly use urgent language and official-looking documents to pressure people into making payments.