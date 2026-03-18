Clarence A. Edlen-December 16, 1943 – March 13, 2026
Clarence A. Edlen, 82, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday,
March 13, 2026 at 12:12 p.m. at his home in Michigan City, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March
20, 2026 at St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Catholic Church, 415 North
Brookfield St., South Bend, IN 46628 with Rev. Msgr. John C. Fritz
officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on
Thursday, March 19, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418
Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. The rosary will be recited at
6:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus
Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
To sign the guest book and leave condolences online, please visit our
website at www.otthaverstock.com.