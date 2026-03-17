News Release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their families to attend their choice of Preview PNW open house events, offered free of charge at both the Hammond and Westville campuses in April. The events provide valuable information about the university’s academic programs, admissions process and paying for college.

Guests are welcome to attend either of the upcoming events:

Preview PNW: The Westville Experience from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 23 at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind.

Preview PNW: Hammond starting 8:30 a.m. on April 25 at PNW’s Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, Ind.

Visit pnw.edu/preview to register.

Preview PNW events offer prospective students and their families the opportunity to explore the PNW campuses, meet PNW faculty and staff, and learn how the university offers real-world experience in over 70 areas of study. Guided campus tours include visits to state-of-the-art classrooms, hands-on laboratories and collaborative workspaces. On the Hammond campus, the tour will also showcase university housing. In addition, information will be provided on PNW’s 90+ student organizations and 23 varsity athletic teams.

Admissions counselors and financial aid professionals will be available throughout the day to answer questions and assist in the application process. Application fees will be waived for prospective students who attend an admissions presentation and complete an application during the event. Complementary refreshments will be available.

Preview PNW is free and open to anyone interested in attending PNW. Registration can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/preview.

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as a First Gen Forward Network Leader and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.