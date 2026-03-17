The City of Valparaiso has announced 14 new grants in the 2026 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, providing $106,256 in funds to support neighborhood unity and community improvements, with projects including tree plantings, disc golf, entry beautification projects and more.

“Strong neighborhoods create a more engaged and connected city. We established the Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program in 2018 to strengthen neighborhoods, and the program continues to elevate Valparaiso,” said Mayor Jon Costas. “Each of these projects gathers neighbors together for a common cause of their own choosing.”

The neighborhoods receiving grants in 2026 are Beauty Creek Villas, Berkley, Bridgewater Estates, College Hill, Hawthorne, Hawthorne East, Jefferson Park, Jessee-Pifer, Keystone Commons, Manchester Meadows, Meridian Woods, Mistwood, Pepper Creek Estates and Timberbridge.

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is funded by the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission and administered by the Community Engagement Department.

Next Opportunity to Apply Ends June 1

The next opportunity to apply for Neighborhood Improvement grants (up to $20,000 each) is June 1. To learn more about the grants and find the application, visit the Community Engagement page at Valpo.us.

Photo caption:

Introduced in 2018, the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program has supported 139 community

projects in 45 neighborhoods, resulting in a positive impact of more than $1.9 million citywide.

Neighborhoods may submit projects that enhance shared spaces and build community, like the one

pictured here.