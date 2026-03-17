In La Porte County, U.S. 35 has an additional closure between South Ave and Kingsbury Ave through the end of August. The intersection of Kingsbury Ave is closed but is anticipated to reopen at the end of April. The other intersections within this section will be closed through the duration of this phase of work.

U.S. 35 remains closed between State Road 2/Lincolnway and Maple Ave, including the intersection at Jefferson Ave, through late May.

INDOT says to plan alternate routes or utilize the official detour of State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6. INDOT’s project team will be working closely with businesses and home owners to maintain access to their properties during construction.