On March 11th at 5:56 PM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a person who was traveling to Full Gospel Church, located at 2700 Ohio Street, to shoot a known parishioner while armed with explosive devices and a firearm. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 quickly responded to the church and located 41-year-old Michigan City resident Matthew Schutz sitting with parishioners. Schutz fled from officers and attempted to exit the building as they approached him.

Officers discovered Schutz was in possession of multiple explosive devices at the time he was apprehended. Technicians from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted investigators with this investigation. A search warrant was obtained for Schutz’s residence in the 200 block of Brinkman Avenue where investigators located additional explosive devices and manufacturing materials. The Porter County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad took custody of the explosive devices that were seized during this investigation. Investigators learned during this investigation that Schutz intended to target a second known person and their family at a residence in the 600 block of East Barker Avenue.

Sergeant Michael Oberle forwarded his investigation to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. LaPorte County Superior Court 2 Judge Richard Stalbrink found probable cause to charge Schutz with the following crimes on March 13th.

1. Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony) 2. Possession of a Destructive Device or Explosive (Level 2 Felony) 3. Stalking (Level 5 Felony) 4. Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor)

Schutz was issued a $100,000 cash bond and his booking photo is attached to this press release courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Other agencies who assisted with this investigation include the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Porter County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!