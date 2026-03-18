The Valparaiso Police Department Released the following statement regarding a grossing guard being charged with child solicitation:
“On March 4, 2026, the Valparaiso Police Department (VPD) learned of allegations involving civilian part-time employee, Crossing Guard James Jovanovic. The allegation stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 3, 2026, in Gary, Indiana. VPD then contacted the Gary Police Department (GPD) to obtain further details related to the reported incident.
Upon learning of the allegations, VPD immediately placed Jovanovic on unpaid administrative leave. Jovanovic resigned on March 5, 2026. Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) was also notified of all information pertaining to the allegations against Jovanovic.At the conclusion of GPD’s investigation, Jovanovic was criminally charged with three counts of Child Solicitation. He was arrested on March 17, 2026, by the Gary Police Department and incarcerated at Lake County Jail.Jovanovic was employed as a crossing guard with VPD from September 12, 2018, to February 5, 2022, and from August 11, 2023, until his recent resignation. As a condition of his employment, Jovanovic passed a background check completed by VPD.VPD and VCS appreciate the communication from the GPD regarding this incident and the thoroughness of their investigation. Chief Andrew McIntyre stated, “Allegations of this nature are deeply concerning and must be taken seriously. Conduct of this kind will not be tolerated by anyone in our community. The VPD and VCS remain firmly committed to accountability and to maintaining strong partnerships with those we serve.”
As criminal proceedings are ongoing in Lake County, VPD and VCS are unable to release further information at this time. Inquiries into the criminal investigation should be directed to the Gary Police Department.”