“On March 4, 2026, the Valparaiso Police Department (VPD) learned of allegations involving civilian part-time employee, Crossing Guard James Jovanovic. The allegation stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 3, 2026, in Gary, Indiana. VPD then contacted the Gary Police Department (GPD) to obtain further details related to the reported incident.

The Valparaiso Police Department Released the following statement regarding a grossing guard being charged with child solicitation:

Upon learning of the allegations, VPD immediately placed Jovanovic on unpaid administrative leave. Jovanovic resigned on March 5, 2026. Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) was also notified of all information pertaining to the allegations against Jovanovic.

At the conclusion of GPD’s investigation, Jovanovic was criminally charged with three counts of Child Solicitation. He was arrested on March 17, 2026, by the Gary Police Department and incarcerated at Lake County Jail.

Jovanovic was employed as a crossing guard with VPD from September 12, 2018, to February 5, 2022, and from August 11, 2023, until his recent resignation. As a condition of his employment, Jovanovic passed a background check completed by VPD.