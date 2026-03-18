Whiting, Indiana — Tensions between one of the world’s largest oil companies and its unionized workforce have reached a boiling point. Starting at midnight on Thursday, March 19, 2026, BP is officially locking out approximately 800 to 900 members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7-1 from its Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

As the largest refinery in the Midwest—processing around 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day—the Whiting facility is a critical hub for the region’s gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The lockout follows months of increasingly bitter negotiations, leaving the local economy and regional fuel markets bracing for the fallout.

How Did We Get Here?

The previous three-year collective bargaining agreement between BP and the USW expired on January 31, 2026. Since then, the refinery has been operating under rolling 24-hour contract extensions.

The tipping point occurred in mid-March when an unprecedented 94% of union members turned out to vote, with 98.3% overwhelmingly rejecting what BP had termed its “last, best, and final” offer. In response to the rejection, BP issued a revised proposal that slashed a previous $7,500 lump-sum bonus down to $2,500 and removed retroactive wage increases, escalating the conflict and prompting the lockout notice.

The Core Dispute: Two Very Different Perspectives

The divide between BP and the United Steelworkers centers on job security, compensation, and the future of the refinery’s workforce.

The Union’s Stance (USW Local 7-1):

Union leadership has accused BP of pushing for unacceptable concessions that strip away workers’ livelihoods and rights. According to the USW, BP’s proposals include:

• Job Cuts: The elimination or outsourcing of more than 100 to 200 union jobs in operations, maintenance, and environmental safety.

• Wage Reductions: Hourly pay cuts ranging from $8 to $10 across nearly all job classifications.

• Loss of Protections: Stripping the union of essential bargaining rights, limiting their ability to strike, ending seniority protections for layoffs, and implementing artificial intelligence (AI) systems without worker job protections.

BP’s Stance:

BP management argues that the union is refusing to accept terms necessary for the long-term survival of the plant. BP’s key points include:

• Sustainability: The company claims its proposed changes are vital to advancing the safety, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability of the refinery for decades to come.

• Operational Control: BP stated that operating under the constant threat of a strike with only 24 hours’ notice created unacceptable “labor uncertainty.”

• Impasse: Management asserts that despite months of bargaining, the union has continually rejected critical proposals without addressing BP’s primary operational concerns.

What Happens Next?

Starting March 19, union-represented workers will be barred from the facility. However, BP does not anticipate any immediate disruptions to fuel production. The company plans to keep the massive refinery running using a contingency team of highly trained salaried employees, engineers, and managers. BP has also noted that it will continue to provide certain benefits, including medical coverage, to the locked-out workers while negotiations hopefully continue.

The Broader Impact

While BP is confident it can maintain operations, the lockout occurs at a precarious time for the energy sector. Global energy supplies remain tight, and any operational hiccups at the Midwest’s largest refinery could send ripples through the market, potentially impacting prices at the pump for everyday consumers. Locally, the Whiting refinery is a massive economic engine, and a prolonged labor dispute could significantly impact the surrounding Northwest Indiana community.

Both sides have stated they intend to continue bargaining, but for now, the gates at Whiting remain closed to the workers who have kept it running.