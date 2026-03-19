News Release by Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana State Park property in the 2026-2027 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF).

Grants from the Discover the Outdoors field trip grant program are available for all K-12 educators.

“Spending time in our state parks is a favorite pastime and something that every student in Indiana should experience,” said Governor Mike Braun. “This grant helps teach students about Indiana’s natural heritage through our forests, lakes, and other unique natural areas, and I encourage schools to apply.”

Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, a total of 355 grants have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 30,800 students to visit state parks at less cost to the schools and students.

“The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Indiana’s natural legacy,” said Jody Kress, INRF executive director. “This grant gives children an adventure that showcases some of Indiana’s natural and cultural treasures and teaches the importance of protecting and preserving them for everyone to enjoy.”

Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Field trips to Indiana state parks not only connect students to Indiana’s incredible natural and cultural resources but also instill great memories that they will carry into adulthood,” said Brandt Baughman, director of Indiana State Parks.

The maximum grant award is $500 per application. The grant may cover the school’s transportation costs, program fees, and other applicable material costs.

Applications are accepted from March 15 – April 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked or emailed no later than April 30.

Applicants will be notified by May 15 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs. Read more about the impact this grant has had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.

A video explaining the program is at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8

The INRF is accepting donations to the fund from individuals, businesses, and anyone else who supports the idea of getting kids outdoors. The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children. Donations can be made at indiananrf.org/donate.

For further information, email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov.