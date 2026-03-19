Press Release by City of Michigan City:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Michigan City Common Council has unanimously approved a $600,000 appropriation from the Riverboat Fund to support construction of the Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park, marking a major milestone in bringing the long-anticipated project to life at Washington Park.

The funding measure was introduced by Council members Don Przybylinski, Nancy Moldenhauer, and Tim Bietry, with Daisy Lee added as a sponsor to the ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting, reflecting continued support for the project at the council level.

The approval positions Michigan City as a regional leader in creating inclusive recreational spaces designed for people of all abilities. Once complete, Fedder’s Alley will serve as a destination playground—the first of its kind in Northwest Indiana—where children, families, and seniors can play, connect, and stay active along the shores of Lake Michigan.

“Fedder’s Alley and the surrounding shoreline have long been a gathering place for our community,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Now, we’re investing in that space for the future — where children, parents, and grandparents of all abilities can play, connect, and share the joy of our park together, for generations to come.”

With a total project budget of $5 million, the City had already secured nearly $3.9 million by the time Tuesday’s meeting began, through a combination of local, state, federal, and private partnerships. The $600,000 appropriation from the Riverboat Fund is considered “last in” money, and is intended to push the project forward to construction, but ultimately, may not be used if the project can secure additional private funding.

During public comment of the ordinance’s second reading, Kris Pate, President and CEO of United Way of La Porte County, voiced support for the project, stating, “…because this is so important to United Way, we’ve decided to step up to the plate and offer $25,000.”

Shortly after, Councilwoman Nancy Moldenhauer said she and her spouse “feel so strongly about this project,” and revealed that the previously unnamed “individual donor” referenced by Parks & Recreation Superintendent Shannon Eason “is us.”

The newly approved Riverboat & private funding provided critical support as the project will now avoid losing the ability to utilize grant money set to expire April 7th, and is now able to move forward to construction.

The all-inclusive playground and fitness park will feature accessible play equipment, sensory-friendly elements, and ADA-compliant design throughout, ensuring people of all abilities can participate in play without barriers. Planned features include inclusive play structures, safe surfacing, quiet sensory areas, and interactive elements designed to support a wide range of physical and cognitive needs.

In addition to its focus on inclusive play, the park will incorporate fitness stations, an expansive paved walking trail, and gathering spaces that encourage multi-generational use and promote healthy lifestyles for the entire community.

“In many of our communities, children with disabilities face challenges that can prevent them from engaging in this essential aspect of childhood.” said Parks & Recreation Superintendent Shannon Eason. “Our playground was thoughtfully designed with one core principle in mind: everyone, regardless of ability, should have the opportunity to play.”

The project has been supported by a wide range of partners, including the Michigan City Common Council, Redevelopment Commission, Economic Development Corporation, Health Foundation of La Porte County, Duneland Health Council, Michigan City Human Rights Commission, private donors, and federal funding secured by Congressman Frank Mrvan.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with the completed park expected to serve as a premier destination for inclusive recreation in Northwest Indiana.

As the project progresses, additional opportunities remain for community members, businesses, and organizations to contribute, including naming rights for key features within the park.

Donations are tax-deductible via the Unity Foundation Fedder’s Alley All Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park Fund.

For more information or to support the project, contact the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department at (219) 873-1506.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/rHo0Lzwy7WE?si=JowVliLR-W8VcDF2

https://uflc.net/funds/fedders-alley-park/

https://parks.michigancityin.gov/