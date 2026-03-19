News Release by NICTD / South Shore Line:

The South Shore Line is pleased to announce the completion of the West Lake Corridor project line extension and the long-awaited opening of train service on the Monon Corridor. Along with the opening of the new line, the South Shore Line will be implementing a new train schedule effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026. This new schedule is the result of the capital improvements made to the South Shore Line infrastructure by the Monon Corridor (West Lake) Project.

To view the full schedule of train times, visit: https://mysouthshoreline.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Monon-Timetable.pdf

Please note that the new Monon Corridor service will not begin until midday, March 31, 2026. The first train running on the Monon Corridor will move southbound (eastbound) from Hammond Gateway Station as Train 1109. Train 1109 will depart Hammond Gateway toward Munster/Dyer Station at 11:45am CDT. The first northbound (westbound) train on the Monon Corridor will be a shuttle train; this will be Train 1024 departing Munster/Dyer at 12:35pm CDT. Train 1024 will stop at Munster/Dyer, Munster Ridge, South Hammond, and Hammond Gateway. Passengers riding the Monon Corridor shuttle trains wishing to continue westbound into Chicago must disembark at Hammond Gateway Station and transfer to the main South Shore Line’s Lakeshore Corridor platform.

For more information about the Monon Corridor, go to: https://mysouthshoreline.com/riders/monon-corridor-101/. This webpage contains the service schedule, information about how the line will operate, how and when to make transfers between the Lakeshore Corridor and Monon Corridor at the Gateway Station, and provides answers to frequently asked questions.

The Monon Corridor is the South Shore Line’s first branch line. Hereafter, the train service will be referred to as two corridors – the Lakeshore Corridor, running from South Bend to Chicago, and the Monon Corridor, running from Munster/Dyer to Chicago. New stations on the Monon Corridor include Hammond Gateway, South Hammond (173rd St), Munster Ridge, and Munster/Dyer.

Passengers will not need a separate ticket to travel between the Lakeshore Corridor and the Monon Corridor. Passengers should choose their departure station and arrival station as they normally would. The system will issue one ticket for the trip.

The new timetable also incorporates some adjustments to Lakeshore Corridor trains necessary to coordinate trips with the Monon Corridor service as well as responding to passenger feedback. Passengers are encouraged to double-check train schedule times to prepare for their trip to make sure their train times have not changed.

“We are thrilled to open the long-awaited West Lake Corridor to the public. This new branch has been named the Monon Corridor in honor of the historic Monon Railroad, whose former right-of-way is used for the line. The Monon Corridor provides additional convenient service options to rapidly growing areas of Lake County, Indiana, and surrounding communities. The South Shore Line team stands eager and ready to serve passengers,” said Michael Noland, past South Shore Line president.

“We sincerely appreciate passengers’ patience and understanding throughout the construction to reach substantial completion of the West Lake Corridor Project,” said Michael Rowe, West Lake Project Manager.