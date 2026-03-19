On March 12th, Judge Jamie Oss sentenced Nicholas Tochell to 18 years in prison for crimes
against children. A jury had found Mr. Tochell Guilty of 4 Counts of Level 4 Felonies (Crimes
Against Children) in February.
On March 13th, Judge Richard Stalbrink sentenced Donell Davis to 65 years in prison for
Murder. A jury found Mr. Davis Guilty of Murder, in a multi-day trial, for a 2023 homicide in
the Westville Correctional Facility.
Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Crimes against Children and Murder are offenses
against all. The hard work of our law enforcement partners laid the groundwork for successful
prosecutions. Good prosecutions can produce a just sentence, and with that, justice is satisfied.”
Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “Chief Deputy Guy S. DiMartino and Dennis Caviston
were the deputy prosecutors responsible for these results. They showed excellent skill and
rapport with the juries in both cases, and because of that, both Courts handed down lengthy
sentences. The citizens of Laporte County can take comfort that these two offenders will spend a
good portion of their lives behind bars.”