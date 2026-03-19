On March 12th, Judge Jamie Oss sentenced Nicholas Tochell to 18 years in prison for crimes

against children. A jury had found Mr. Tochell Guilty of 4 Counts of Level 4 Felonies (Crimes

Against Children) in February.

On March 13th, Judge Richard Stalbrink sentenced Donell Davis to 65 years in prison for

Murder. A jury found Mr. Davis Guilty of Murder, in a multi-day trial, for a 2023 homicide in

the Westville Correctional Facility.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Crimes against Children and Murder are offenses

against all. The hard work of our law enforcement partners laid the groundwork for successful

prosecutions. Good prosecutions can produce a just sentence, and with that, justice is satisfied.”

Prosecuting Attorney Fagan continued: “Chief Deputy Guy S. DiMartino and Dennis Caviston

were the deputy prosecutors responsible for these results. They showed excellent skill and

rapport with the juries in both cases, and because of that, both Courts handed down lengthy

sentences. The citizens of Laporte County can take comfort that these two offenders will spend a

good portion of their lives behind bars.”