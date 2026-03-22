The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC or Commission) announced that it will be hosting a series of listening sessions around the state to hear from utility customers on the topic of energy affordability. The sessions are scheduled to take place from late March through April and will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (local time), unless otherwise noted.

The listening tour, which will be following the Commission’s investigative inquiry on March 24, represents the second phase in a larger strategy led by the Commission to discuss some of the underlying drivers behind energy affordability with the goal of exploring short- and long-term solutions. While each session will include a brief overview of the Commission, the goal is to gather information from customers directly regarding the state of energy affordability in Indiana.

Customers are encouraged to bring copies of their energy bills, and for those who are unable to attend but still wish to comment, they can do so by emailing IURCListeningSessions@urc.in.gov. For the most up to date information or any session changes, please visit the Commission’s website at: on.in.gov/IURCListeningSessions.

• Thursday, March 26 – La Porte Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge St, La Porte) – Central

• Saturday, March 28 – Syracuse Town Hall (310 N Huntington St, Syracuse) – 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

• Wednesday, April 1 – Elkhart Co. Fairgrounds – Community Center (17746-D County Rd 34, Goshen)

• Thursday, April 2 – Columbus City Hall – Cal Brand Meeting Room (123 Washington St, Columbus)

• Monday, April 6 – New Haven Community Center (7500 SR 930 E, Fort Wayne)

• Tuesday, April 7 – Old National Events Plaza – Exhibit Hall B (715 Locust St, Evansville) – Central

• Thursday, April 9 – Noblesville City Hall – Council Chambers (16 S 10th St, Noblesville)

• Monday, April 13 – Gary Public Library – Roma K. Ivey Community Room (220 W 5th Ave, Gary) – 5:30p.m.

– 7:30 p.m. Central

• Monday, April 20 – Ivy Tech Conference Center – Ballroom 212 (2820 N Meridian St, Indianapolis)

• Wednesday, April 22 – Terre Haute City Hall – City Courtroom (17 Harding Ave, Terre Haute)

“In my short time as Chairman of the IURC, my fellow Commissioners and I have heard from thousands of utility customers from all over Indiana that they are struggling to pay their energy bills,” said IURC Chairman Andy Zay.

“These listening sessions are an opportunity for us to meet with people in their local communities to share some insights into the Commission and hear from our fellow Hoosiers. We thank the local teams who have partnered with the Commission to make their spaces available for these important conversations, and we look forward to hosting productive and civil sessions.”

Based on the investigative inquiry and listening sessions, the Commission will determine any appropriate next steps, which can include formal or informal actions. Any formal action taken by the Commission must occur at the IURC’s weekly public meeting, known as “Conference”, where commissioners vote on orders.

###

About the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is a fact-finding body that hears evidence in cases filed before it and

makes decisions based on the evidence presented in those cases. An advocate of neither the public nor the utilities,

the Commission is required by state statute to make decisions that balance the interests of all parties to ensure the

utilities provide safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates. For more information, please visit

www.in.gov/iurc.