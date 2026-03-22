ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a hearing to offer the public an opportunity to review and comment on preliminary design plans regarding a proposed intersection improvement project at State Road 2 and Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd.

As proposed, the project involves converting the existing two-way stop-controlled intersection to a grade-separated interchange with a design referred to as a diverging diamond. The interchange will include constructing two bridges carrying Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd over S.R. 2, four single-lane interchange ramps, widening Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd approaching the interchange, and installing traffic signals north and south of S.R. 2 to control traffic on Larrison Blvd/Strawberry Rd when crossing over the diverging diamond interchange. S.R. 2 will remain a four-lane divided highway with two lanes in each direction.

The hearing will be held Monday, March 30, 2026 at at New Prairie High School; 5333 N Cougar Rd, New Carlisle, IN 46552 (use north parking lot/Door W6). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. ET for an open house to give the public time to view displays and talk to project representatives. A formal presentation will began at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET, followed by an opportunity for verbal statements for the record.

Project materials will be available at bit.ly/SR2LarrisonBlvd. All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments submitted prior to, during, and for a period of two weeks following the hearing date, will be evaluated, considered, and addressed in subsequent environmental documentation. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by April 14, 2026.

In accordance with Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-2.9, INDOT is offering livestreams of all public hearings. You must register at the following link in order to participate in the livestream: bit.ly/SR2LarrisonBlvdHearing . Comments from livestream attendees will only be accepted in electronic written form, not verbally. A recording of the livestream will be posted to the INDOT YouTube page after the hearing and will also be linked to the project webpage listed above where project materials are also available. The recording will be available online for at least 90 days.